Vale (NYSE:VALE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

VALE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,979,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,009,504. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 7,636.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820,650 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,347,000. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

