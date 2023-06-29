Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s 9th Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,253 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 2.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,737,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 471,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 250,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 207,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period.
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15.
About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF
The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
