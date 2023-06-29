Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s 9th Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,253 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 2.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,737,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 471,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 250,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 207,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.