Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Domani Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $37,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
