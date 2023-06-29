Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Domani Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $37,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.