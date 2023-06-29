Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 988,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,651,000 after purchasing an additional 300,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $109.16 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

