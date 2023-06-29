Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.378 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Stock Performance

TSE:VCE traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$43.61. 9,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.94. Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$39.01 and a twelve month high of C$45.52.

