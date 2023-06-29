Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lessened by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VWO stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $40.32. 2,997,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,647,330. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.