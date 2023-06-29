Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $69,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $278.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

