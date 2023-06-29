Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $279.04. The company had a trading volume of 245,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,860. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.