Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up 1.1% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.47. 27,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,783. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.62. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $203.58. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

