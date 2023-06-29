Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $435.79. 115,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $447.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.