Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Raised by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $434.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $447.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

