Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.2% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.14% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after buying an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after buying an additional 27,323 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,611,000 after buying an additional 131,362 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 310,741 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,920,000 after purchasing an additional 878,838 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.06. 59,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,930. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

