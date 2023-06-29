Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Newton One Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

