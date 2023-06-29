Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Raised by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $20,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119,195 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,851,000 after buying an additional 3,121,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,531,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,625,000 after buying an additional 1,030,407 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.11. 1,481,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,702. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

