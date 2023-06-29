Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 418,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 6.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $30,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.