Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 418,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 6.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $30,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
- Google Was Just Downgraded, But This Could Be A Good Thing
- Rising AI & Falling Shares: Nvidia Facing New Export Restrictions
- Schnitzer Steel: Set Up For Long-Term Strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.