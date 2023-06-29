Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Altus Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 25.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.76. 1,352,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,472. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42. The company has a market capitalization of $300.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.37 and its 200-day moving average is $203.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

