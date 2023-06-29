Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lifted by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 16.4% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $69,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,359,000 after acquiring an additional 460,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after buying an additional 517,777 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

