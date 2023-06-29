Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Decreased by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 10.4% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.77.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

