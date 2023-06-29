Velas Price Tops $0.0138 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $34.04 million and $791,189.46 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00041664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00029369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,468,385,490 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,385,489 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

