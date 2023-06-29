Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Given “Reiterates” Rating at 92 Resources

92 Resources restated their reiterates rating on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.55.

VTR stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -999.94%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 506,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $229,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 232,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 15.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

