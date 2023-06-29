Verge Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $48.63 million and $55.66 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 89.6% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,730.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.00308728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.91 or 0.00969436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.01 or 0.00549974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00063526 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,086,638 coins and its circulating supply is 16,520,086,650 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

