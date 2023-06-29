VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) CEO Acquires $13,100.00 in Stock

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) CEO Adam H. Stedham purchased 10,000 shares of VerifyMe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $13,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,171.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
VerifyMe Price Performance
Shares of VerifyMe stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. VerifyMe, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.25.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 58.16%. The business had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, analysts predict that VerifyMe, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VerifyMe
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in VerifyMe by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 74,046 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in VerifyMe by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in VerifyMe in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About VerifyMe
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
