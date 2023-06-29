VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) CEO Acquires $13,100.00 in Stock

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) CEO Adam H. Stedham purchased 10,000 shares of VerifyMe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $13,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,171.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VerifyMe stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. VerifyMe, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.25.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 58.16%. The business had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, analysts predict that VerifyMe, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in VerifyMe by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 74,046 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in VerifyMe by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in VerifyMe in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

