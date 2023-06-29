Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0971 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0971 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $211,868.87 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,678.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00278732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.26 or 0.00792933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00539290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00059959 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,078,160 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

