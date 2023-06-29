Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 18,761.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,829,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814,243 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Vodafone Group Public worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,983,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,034,000 after purchasing an additional 772,231 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,281,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,907,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,936,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOD. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.4882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

