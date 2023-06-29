Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Trading 33.2% Higher

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73. 596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Vossloh Trading Down 11.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Vossloh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from Vossloh’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG offers rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.