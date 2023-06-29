Vow Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Vow has traded down 2% against the dollar. Vow has a total market cap of $136.41 million and $544,615.76 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vow

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,268,764 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems."

