Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.05 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.05 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,526,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,564,403. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.