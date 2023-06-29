Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.05 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.05 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

