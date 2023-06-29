Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.05 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.05 EPS.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.68. 4,265,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,553,229. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.
