Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.05 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.05 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

