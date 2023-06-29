Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WBA stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

