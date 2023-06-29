Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Shares Down 3%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 8,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 65,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Walker River Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25.

About Walker River Resources

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, acquisition, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

