Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,046,489 shares of company stock worth $1,088,230,175 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Trading Down 0.6 %

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

WMT traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $154.35. 1,611,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,175,905. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.61 and its 200-day moving average is $146.49. The company has a market cap of $415.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.