Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.5% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 50,665 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $154.07. 2,664,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,590,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,900,139,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,046,489 shares of company stock worth $1,088,230,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

