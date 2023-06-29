Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Insider Buys A$50,000.00 in Stock

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Free Report) insider John Baillie purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($33,333.33).

Wam Alternative Assets Stock Performance

Wam Alternative Assets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Wam Alternative Assets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Wam Alternative Assets Company Profile

Featured Stories

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

