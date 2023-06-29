Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $35.16 million and $561,579.60 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00041700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000717 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,745,547 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

