Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 73.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $464.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

WASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.