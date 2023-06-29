Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.21% of Royce Value Trust worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 24.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RVT traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $13.66. 68,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

