Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 366 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $111.70. 317,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,989. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

