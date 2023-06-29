Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 90,513 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,513 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,519,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 134,537 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.01. 722,440 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

