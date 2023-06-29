Waterfront Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 1.8% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,262,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 798,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after buying an additional 647,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,687,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,140,000 after buying an additional 580,236 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.09. 349,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

