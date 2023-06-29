Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.12% of Conduent worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Conduent by 31.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Conduent by 14,451.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Conduent by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Conduent during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 34,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 33,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $100,119.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 34,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

CNDT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. 128,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conduent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

