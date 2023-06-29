Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,559,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $297,908,000 after buying an additional 2,344,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after buying an additional 2,061,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after buying an additional 1,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Insider Activity

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 977,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

