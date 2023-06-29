Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 13,913 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,913 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Criteo worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 59.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Criteo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Criteo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.59. 25,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,976. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.39 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In related news, Director Marie Lalleman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $100,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, Director Marie Lalleman sold 3,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $100,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $862,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $120,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,782 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.