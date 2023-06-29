Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 1,417 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth $320,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 498.6% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 175,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 146,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 60.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 801,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 301,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,285,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BTZ stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 118,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,770. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

