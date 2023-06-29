Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 1,626 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,171,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,028,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,834,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 374,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,793. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

