Waterfront Wealth Inc. Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.56 on Thursday, reaching $433.40. 2,380,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.37 and a 200-day moving average of $343.04. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $448.65.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.39.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

