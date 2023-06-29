Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.45

Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.45 and traded as low as $14.42. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 92,784 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WSBF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 293.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Further Reading

