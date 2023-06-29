Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises 1.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Watsco worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,956,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,465,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,403,000 after buying an additional 81,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $374.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,596. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.61 and a fifty-two week high of $379.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.72.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.14.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

