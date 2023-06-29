WazirX (WRX) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week

WazirX (WRX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $35.38 million and $1.24 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

